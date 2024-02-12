Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:NAVB Free Report ) by 1,631.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,900 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.18% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

