Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Raymond James increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $512.23.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $527.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $527.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $458.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

