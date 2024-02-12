Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RPD

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $61.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7 will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 3,367.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 117.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth $1,489,500,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

(Get Free Report)

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.