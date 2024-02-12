Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $62.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $49.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.10.

Red Rock Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $58.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 2.07. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $46.13.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $462.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.75 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 141.95%. Red Rock Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Rock Resorts

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

