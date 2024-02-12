Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

