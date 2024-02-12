IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $4,704,586.26 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.21 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.92 and a 200 day moving average of $490.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after buying an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,592,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,428,000 after purchasing an additional 214,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.