IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) SVP Sells $4,704,586.26 in Stock

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $572.21 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $540.92 and a 200 day moving average of $490.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.
View Our Latest Research Report on IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.