Royal Bank of Canada Increases Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $109.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.47.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on THC

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,646.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 259.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,281,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,639,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,799 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,580,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $35,040,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,947,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.