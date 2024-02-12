Schlumberger’s (SLB) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 20,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.77, for a total transaction of $977,594.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,782,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

