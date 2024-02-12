RXO (NYSE:RXO) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of RXO from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of RXO from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.58.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RXO

RXO Stock Down 2.3 %

RXO stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 507.13, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.33 million. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. RXO’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RXO will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,845,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,668,408.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine S. Breves purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,265.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 922,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,594,726. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RXO by 6,329.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RXO during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.