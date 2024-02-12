Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Spectrum Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.86.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 63.89% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 1,053 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,501,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 48.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,206,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,913,000 after buying an additional 396,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,965,000.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.