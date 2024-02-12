FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Macquarie from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FOX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.73.

Get FOX alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FOXA

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.81. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.81.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FOX will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insider Activity

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $549,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in FOX by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 157,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.