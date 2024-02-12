The Goldman Sachs Group Trims InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Target Price to $7.00

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

InnovAge Stock Up 7.0 %

INNV opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.55 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in InnovAge by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its position in InnovAge by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after buying an additional 238,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.