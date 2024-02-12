Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GLPI

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.57%.

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,240,858.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 25,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,240,858.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,287.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,537,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,906,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,566 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 811.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,444 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Get Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.