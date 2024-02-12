Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Paycom Software Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

