Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Paycom Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $262.33.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $190.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 29.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after buying an additional 24,163 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

