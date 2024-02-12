Needham & Company LLC Boosts Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $135.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NET has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.13.

NYSE NET opened at $107.92 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.28.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $648,266.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,446,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,811,238.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,002,489.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 889,020 shares of company stock valued at $68,637,610 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

