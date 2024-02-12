Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Increased to $444.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $444.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $422.20.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $435.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.42. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $448.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,702,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,369,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,035,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares during the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

