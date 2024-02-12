Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT opened at $6.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $385.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.48. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,031,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,172,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $9,647,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 3,496,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,074,000 after buying an additional 561,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,002,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,678,000 after buying an additional 369,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

