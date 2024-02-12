Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $186.00 at KeyCorp

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $197.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCTY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $166.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $139.40 and a 12-month high of $230.52.

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,827.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 483,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,625,000 after purchasing an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2,212.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 381,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,965,000 after buying an additional 365,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

