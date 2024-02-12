Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Neutral

Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLCE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Children’s Place from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.71 million. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

