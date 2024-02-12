JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $30.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.48. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 585.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 47,025 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 31,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

