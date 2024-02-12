Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target Increased to $157.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.39.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $144.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Fiserv has a one year low of $103.99 and a one year high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $200,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

