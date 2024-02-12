FMC (NYSE:FMC) PT Lowered to $59.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.24.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. FMC has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $131.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,955,000 after buying an additional 174,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

