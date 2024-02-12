Scotiabank Boosts Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $40.50

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $39.50 to $40.50 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

GIL opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.45. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

