JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $193.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSY. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $228.00.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.04. Hershey has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Hershey by 139.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 21.4% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,592,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $79,782,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Hershey by 396.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 173,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,599,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

