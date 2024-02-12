IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $234.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.56.

Get IDEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IEX stock opened at $228.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.72. IDEX has a 1-year low of $183.76 and a 1-year high of $231.61.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $788.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 18.56%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in IDEX by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in IDEX by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.