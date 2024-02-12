Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of research analysts have commented on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 764,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 588,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $0.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.59.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

