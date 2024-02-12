Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.6 %

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $36.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.16. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

(Get Free Report

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.