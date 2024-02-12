Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives $21.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLF shares. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

In other news, Director Ron A. Bloom acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 305,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 67,747 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 399.4% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 52,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 161,547 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $19.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

