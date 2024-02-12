ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $65.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale began coverage on ARM in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ARM in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 75.73.

NASDAQ ARM opened at 115.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 72.47. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ARM will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

