United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Daniel R. Brown sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David B. Burritt sold 252,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $12,625,424.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,086,266.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 262,458 shares of company stock valued at $13,049,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

X stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.76.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

