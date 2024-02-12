Analysts Set NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Target Price at $126.00

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 25,421 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of NetEase by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 146,454 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NetEase by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $106.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. NetEase has a 12-month low of $76.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The business had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

