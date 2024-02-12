Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.

FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Fluor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Fluor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluor

Fluor Trading Up 0.9 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 46.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.

Fluor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.