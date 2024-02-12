Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.20.
FLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Fluor from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Shares of Fluor stock opened at $40.42 on Monday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.45.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
