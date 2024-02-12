Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Confluent from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

Insider Activity at Confluent

Shares of CFLT opened at $31.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $5,868,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last quarter. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after buying an additional 5,806,700 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,594,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 96.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 79.9% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 5,306,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,575,000 after buying an additional 2,356,700 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.