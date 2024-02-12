Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Frontier Group from $3.75 to $4.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.10.

Shares of ULCC opened at $7.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Frontier Group has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -126.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Howard Diamond sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $227,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 508,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,993,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,075 over the last three months. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

