T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $97.30.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $87.43 and a 1-year high of $132.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $1,267,636.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,320 shares of company stock worth $7,237,878. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.