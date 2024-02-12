Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a sector perform rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.19.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $218.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of -146.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.18. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $1,530,353.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,380,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total transaction of $1,530,353.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,380,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,388 shares of company stock worth $67,804,104 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

