E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps stock opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.09. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

