Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $154.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.29.

SLAB opened at $142.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.07 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 86,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

