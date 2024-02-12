Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.69.

Seagen Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Seagen stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52-week low of $123.77 and a 52-week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,279,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,768,813,000 after purchasing an additional 139,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after purchasing an additional 850,697 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Seagen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,261,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,440,000 after purchasing an additional 222,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,525,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $281,065,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

(Get Free Report)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

