Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dayforce from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Dayforce Price Performance

Dayforce Company Profile

Dayforce stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 201.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dayforce has a fifty-two week low of $55.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

