DA Davidson Raises Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Mattel’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

MAT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 16,991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,037,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,900,000 after buying an additional 4,014,227 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $71,256,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,819,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,717,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,461 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

