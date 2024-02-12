JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $47.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

OneMain Stock Up 2.0 %

OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.48. OneMain has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

