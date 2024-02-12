Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

GFF has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of Griffon stock opened at $68.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.46. Griffon has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $69.41. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $643.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total transaction of $134,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,641.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 671.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

