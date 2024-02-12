Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KN. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE KN opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 53.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Knowles by 57.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

