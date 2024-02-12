Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Maximus stock opened at $82.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200-day moving average of $80.02. Maximus has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

In other Maximus news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 10,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $859,379.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,021.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $1,222,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

