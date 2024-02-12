Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globe Life from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.14.

GL stock opened at $125.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dolores L. Skarjune sold 20,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $2,524,651.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,303 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,455 over the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,682,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,287,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,705,000 after purchasing an additional 797,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

