StockNews.com Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

PFGC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,276,919 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,281,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,726,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

