StockNews.com Lowers Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PERI. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PERI opened at $23.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.10. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $234.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perion Network

(Get Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

