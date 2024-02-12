Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut Netflix from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $561.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $500.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.87. The stock has a market cap of $242.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,034 shares of company stock worth $105,092,630 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $2,558,598,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.