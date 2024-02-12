Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.20.

LTRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. Lantronix has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Lantronix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lantronix by 2,730.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

